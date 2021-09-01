Bossip Video

The honeymoons are OVER on “Married At First Sight” season 13 and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported firefighter Gil, 35, and his “Princesa” Myrla, 34, are off to a rocky start after she complained throughout their vacation to the Florida Keys.

Myrla was not impressed by their accommodations, almost skipped out on a seaplane adventure citing her motion sickness, and once again reiterated that she’s not excited to become a mom to Gil’s dog. She did however bring Gil an enormous plate of chocolate chip cookies, his fave, which he likened to “foreplay.”

Still, Gil’s admitted that he’s disappointed that his lovely bride has only smooched him on the cheek. So, during tonight’s episode will he finally get his kiss?

Probably not.

In a #MAFS preview, Gil and Myrla have a chat with Pastor Cal about how things are progressing in their marriage. When he asks about intimacy, however, things get awkward.

“So recently it’s been a little more intimacy when it comes down to this type of stuff,” says Gil noting that he and Myrla are touching. “Just touching or cuddling before we go to sleep but that’s it, that’s the peak, that’s the climax right there.” “That is not a climax,” replies Cal. “I’m sorry, that is not the goal.”

He then asks if they’ve kissed and if there’s “sexual chemistry” between them.

“For me there is, I’m gonna guess for her there is also…” says Gil while Myrla remains silent. “You shouldn’t have to guess,” replies Cal. Do you guys want to have sex?!”

Check out an exclusive clip below.

Do YOU think Myrla wants to consummate her marriage? She sure is quiet….

