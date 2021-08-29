Bossip Video

Are you ready for more Eddie?

What do you get when you bring together the minds behind Coming to America, Super Bad, and Black-ish? We’re about to find out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, comedy legend Eddie Murphy will star opposite Jonah Hill in an upcoming Netflix comedy Hill is co-writing with Kenya Barris. The currently untitled comedy will be the Black-ish creator’s feature film directorial debut. The co-writers will also co-produce through Hill’s Khalabo Ink Society and Barris’ Strong Baby company. Barris celebrated the good news by posting the headline on his Instagram. “Sometimes it all works out… #dreamingawake,” Barris wrote for the caption.

The comedic potential is infinite, but details about the film’s plot are still under wraps. THR could only describe it as, “an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships.” Audiences can expect to see Murphy and Hill hilariously on opposing sides for some of those clashes.

This mystery project reunites Murphy and Barris after they previously collaborated on Coming 2 America, a star-studded streaming success released earlier this year on Amazon Prime. Barris was a co-writer on the nostalgic sequel to Murphy’s 1988 comedy classic that introduced the world to the fictional kingdom of Zamunda. In addition to Murphy’s plans to return to stand-up whenever we finally make it to a post-pandemic world, he has a reboot of another beloved comedy classic in the works. Jerry Bruckheimer will produce Beverly Hills Cop 4 for Netflix.

