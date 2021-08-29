Bossip Video

In June NBC canceled the sci-fi series “Manifest” and viewers who tuned into the show went crazy with disappointment. However, within two months, fans were able to get more than 95,000 signatures on a petition to save the show.

Now “Manifest” is taking one last flight. Numerous viewers initially discovered the series on Netflix and like most, binged watched to the very last episode that left fans with a huge cliffhanger. With that in mind, it’s only right that Netflix comes to save the day and give the viewers what they deserve.

According to Deadline, stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh are already set to return for the 20-episode season, which will be broken up into at least two parts. J.R. Ramirez also is believed to be set, while Parveen Kaur remains in negotiations, along with some or all of the remaining series regulars. The series will wrap up the story of Montego Air Flight 828 and its passengers, who mysteriously went missing for more than five years without aging a single day.

Since the cancellation, #SaveManifest has frequently been a trending hashtag on Twitter and sat on the top of the Netflix Top 10 for weeks at a time. It currently sits at No. 4 on Netflix’s Top 10 today! The stars of “Manifeest” also participated in the #SaveManifest campaign which helped keep the show at the top of the Netflix streaming rankings.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end,” said creator Jeff Rake in a statement. “On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Fans who tuned into the show expressed their excitement and gratitude on Twitter.

It’s not always likely for a show to find a home after being canceled but “Manifest’s” renewal negotiations with Netflix were not the first time a decision like this was made. Netflix also revived FOX’s Lucifer for a fourth and fifth season after it was canceled, which Warner Bros TV was also a part of an ABC’s Designated Survivor for a third season. Since both sides have a history of making these kinds of deals, the #SaveManifest campaign had real hope.