LeBron James may be the best player in the NBA, but off the court, his wife, Savannah James is the one putting on a show.

The Lakers baller threw his wife of 8 years a surprise party for her 35th birthday on August 27 — and she has never looked better…which is saying a lot, because Savannah ALWAYS looks good.

For the special occasion, the mother of three stepped out in a backless black dress with an a thigh-high slit up her left leg. She paired the jaw-dropping dress with drop earrings, black stilettos, and a black purse, wearing her short, highlighted hair swooped to the side.

Videos shared across social media show the birthday girl looking surprised as she entered the Classic Cat in West Hollywood alongside her high school sweetheart. During the party, Giveon serenaded her and her guests with a special performance, all while photos of Savannah covered the walls of the restaurant. LeBron also serenaded his boo, singing his own rendition of “Happy Birthday” before presenting her with a larger-than-life cake.

Also in attendance at the party was Adele, who is currently dating LeBron’s longtime manager and friend, Rich Paul. Just like the rest of the attendees, she was seriously enjoying herself, being captured singing and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” during the night’s festivities.

While the videos from the night out looked fun, most of us just couldn’t get over how INCREDIBLE Savannah looked. That woman is fine and she knows it! As she should!!!