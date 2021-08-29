So, it finally happened

KANYE DROPPED DONDA ON A SUNDAY 😫 pic.twitter.com/xiTy8bwo5V — Be Legendary ∞ (@DonCarlos0406__) August 29, 2021

After three listening events, stretched out stocking caps, clout-scented Justin LaBoy updates, multiple tweaks, and DaControversy, Kanye FINALLY dropped his forever-awaited album “DONDA” in an unexpected Sunday morning offering that sparks hilarious chaos across social media.

Started with 12 songs, 39 minutes Ended with 27 songs, one hour and 49 minutes pic.twitter.com/czGkI6woCt — DONDA Dropped Today (@didjesusdrop) August 29, 2021

The once fabled album was first expected to drop on Friday, July 23 marking the first of multiple missed release dates following a series of star-studded listening events in Atlanta and Chicago.

"Final" DONDA tracklist with all features according to Genius. pic.twitter.com/EDJh7cuYav — Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) August 29, 2021

As of right now, the star-powered album features Vory, Jay-Z, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Ty Dolla $ign, Conway, Pusha T, The LOX, Lil Yachty, Pop Smoke, Don Toliver, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch ,The Weeknd, Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti splashed across 27 tracks with a sprinkle of Jesus.

Based on what we know about Kanye, this could change at any point between now and the next 5 minutes.

Drake laughing at Kanye self-sabotage his album by replacing Jay Z’s verse for Dababy. #donda pic.twitter.com/WLiQgIw84A — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) August 27, 2021

In one of the many subplots of his seemingly never-ending rollout, Kanye appeared to replace Jay Z with DaBaby on the track “Jail” that now has two parts featuring Hov on Part 1 and DaBaby on Part 2.

Kanye just as shocked as us about donda not dropping, apparently DaBaby verse isn’t cleared ?? Solution: just use jays pic.twitter.com/X8N0WzITPH — Hypewatch (@hypewatch_live) August 29, 2021

This comes after Ye posted a screenshot of his conversation with manager Bu Thiam where he tells Kanye that DaBaby’s manager refused to have his verse on “Jail” cleared, which delayed the premiere on streaming platform.

DaBaby was seemingly unaware of his team’s refusal to clear the verse and vowed to fix it.

JUST IN: DaBaby’s feature on Kanye West’s “Jail Pt. 2” has officially been added to #DONDA pic.twitter.com/cq7th3ogjx — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 29, 2021

Now, just hours after the release, DaBaby’s verse on the once blacked out “Jail Pt 2” in available to stream.

Thoughts about the 27-track album? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest and pettiest reactions on the flip.