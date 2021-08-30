Every housewives franchise needs a pot-stirring bone collector and luckily for Potomac fans, there’s an admittedly messy meemaw on hand.

On Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, viewers saw newbie Mia Thornton once again be accused of “lying”, this time about a comment Gizelle Bryant made about Dr. Wendy Osefo.

As previously reported Wendy was STEAMING mad at Gizelle for gossiping about Eddie Osefo cheating allegations and said that Gizellee’s current “miserable” life is God’s payback for her transgressions. With that, she ignored Gizelle during an awkward dinner and apologized to Gizelle’s bandit bestie Robyn Dixon for shading her as well during the rant.

Robyn did not accept the apology.

Later, while Wendy was recounting what went down with Karen Huger and Mia, Mia let it slip that Gizelle called Wendy a “weak b***” behind her back for her caustic reaction to the rumors.

That peeved off Wendy and she confronted a confused Gizelle about it directly.

Wendy: “I would love for you to explain to me why the moment I left the house you said, ‘she’s a weak b***'” Gizelle: “Who said that?!” Mia: “You did!” Gizelle: “I didn’t say that…” Mia: “Well, that’s what I interpreted it as…”

Gizelle in fact did NOT call Wendy a “weak b***” and instead said she if were going to “crumble over rumors” then “this group might not be for her.”

Wendy confronts Gizelle on what Mia told her about Gizelle calling her a “Weak B****”. (Source @bravotv @nbcuniversal) #RHOP pic.twitter.com/xoiFKlMb0D — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) August 30, 2021

According to Karen, however, it was still shady and the “message was the same.”

Weak Bi**h” or “if you gonna crumble!” The message was the same. I’m with my girl @mrsmiathornton. …she is still bad mouthing Wendy behind her back! — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) August 30, 2021

and Mia agreed.

I agree…but what do I know. 😩 https://t.co/7pBiWQO3Pp — Mia Thornton (@mrsmiathornton) August 30, 2021

#RHOP fans however aren’t convinced but they’re definitely tuning in to see what Mia says next.

i’m crying mia is messy.. i believed she said it too. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/XQF1n3oL3E — 🥂 (@tIkingtothemoon) August 30, 2021

Aww Mia bihhhh if you gonna be a bone collector you gotta get it right sis😭😭🤣#rhop pic.twitter.com/I4nQY7OK8w — Ly✨✨ (@Jaded_Beauti) August 30, 2021

In case you missed it, Mia doesn’t take too kindly to being called a “liar.” She previously blasted Candiace Dillard for accusing her of “lying at every turn” and dubbed the #RHOP vet a “puppet.”

She does however own her “messiness”…



and laughed off shade people sent her about meeting her hubby while working at a strip club.

Ok. I’m a broken lying a$$ flip-flopping whore from CHARLOTTE, whose husband found me in a strip club where I did things that landed me all the way up in the Penthouse with Big AF feet. Now what? 🤓 — Mia Thornton (@mrsmiathornton) August 30, 2021

Are you NOT entertained??? What do YOU think about Mia’s latest #RHOP antics?

“Realness” is often confused with being a flip-flopper because “REAL” people speak whatever they are “REALLY” feeling in that moment. 🤓 https://t.co/v3DDBjCjk0 — Mia Thornton (@mrsmiathornton) August 30, 2021

“I just like to have a good time” https://t.co/mOnD6RKSKw — Mia Thornton (@mrsmiathornton) August 30, 2021

Mia said what she said.

Gizelle has also doubled down on her “crumble” comments, hit the flip for that.