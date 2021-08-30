Bossip Video
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

All eyes were on Megan Thee Smitten Stallion and heart-eyed hot boy Pardi at Jay Z’s star-studded 18th Anniversary celebration of his 40/40 Club that brought out a bevy of stars for fellowship, cloth talk and specialty D’USSE cocktails.

The swoon-worthy couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other in their latest of PDA-packed appearance at a high-profile event.

Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Things appear to be getting serious between the two who rocked his and her rings (look very closely) just months after confirming their coupledom.

Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

Back in April, Meg gushed about her Pardi boy helping her to grow as a person.

“Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner… bc I used to be talking to people CRAZYYY,” she tweeted.

She went on to praise the “Backin’ It Up” rapper for letting her be her unapologetic self and credited it to Pardi’s confidence in their bond.

“My boyfriend let’s me be me bc he confident I ain’t going no where … I like that,” she added.

Prior to the couple’s very public PDA, Pardi used social media to shoot his shot and first hinted that he set his sights on the Houston rapper back in December by captioning a picture of him kissing meg’s GQ Magazine cover; “Dear Santa.”

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals

Source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

He later went on to flirt with her on Instagram, presumably slid in her DMs and the rest is hot girl-meets-hot boy-history.

What’s your fave Megan & Pardi moment so far? Do you think they’ll last? Tell us down below and enjoy more hot flicks/fan reactions to their burgeoning baeship on the flip.

