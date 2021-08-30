Bossip Video

Singer Summer Walker was going through it with her daughter’s father AGAIN last night and chose to air it out publicly, calling him a “baby daddy from hell.”

OUCH! Around 1:00 AM EST the “Over It” singer posted a series of notes to her story dragging producer London On Da Track, the father of her child, and her on-again/off-again ex.

In the notes Summer alleged to fans that London had been sending her threats and allegedly making threats to their mutuals about her. Although Summer wasn’t specific about what London was upset over, she did mention that there was a mystery man in the picture making London act out.

“London calling & DM’ng everyone around me because he blocked talking about if you care about summer get that n***a away from her, so if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell. I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it’s about the well-being of my child. I be minding my business.”

Adding a little spice to her rant, Summer then alleges that the mystery person has been “raising” her and London’s daughter since she was 2-months-old. Their daughter nicknamed Bubbles is now around 5-months.

In a final gut punch, Summer ended her rant by demanding London take back the car her gifted her, but hasn’t officially pad off, allegedly.

So far we don’t have any details on the mystery man who appeared to send London fuming but fans think Summer recently hinted that she was seeing someone new. On Instagram over the weekend, the singer sarcastically announced she was engaged while flaunting a ring from an unnamed suitor.

The video of Summer and her “engagement” ring was posted by ItsOnsite, along with the ring’s alleged owner.

Hit play below to see Summer, her ring, and alleged new boo.

Are YOU shocked that London and Summer are still bumping heads like this?

UPDATE:

London denies Summer’s claims that he threatened her because she had a new man around their daughter in a recently made post. Summer claimed the man in question has been “raising” their daughter while London allegedly has not been around, but London says it’s all cap and his NEW chick isn’t going for it…

To add, London addressed rumors he wasn’t there for their baby girl, calling Summer an alleged liar and delusional for making the claims. He also threw shade, of course! The super producer claimed Summer is still making payments on her “a** & titties,” likely referring to surgeries she’s had to enhance her body. Swipe to read!