Naomi Osaka is focusing on all of her accomplishments throughout her career, promising to be less hard on herself going forward.
On Sunday, August 29, the 23-year-old wrote a statement to Instagram letting fans know that she is going to “celebrate myself and my accomplishments more.”
The tennis star posted a series of photos and videos that she described as “some tennis memories over the past year that mean a lot to me” in the caption of her post. That’s when Osaka began her message by stating that she’s been “reflecting” over the past year.
Letting all of her supporters know she is “so grateful for the people around me because the support I feel is completely unparalleled,” Osaka said that she has recently been asking herself, “Why do I feel the way I do and I realize [sic] one of the reasons is because internally I think I’m never good enough.”
To make matters all the more heart-wrenching, Naomi revealed that despite her many accomplishments, she’s never told herself “good job.”
“I’ve never told myself that I’ve done a good job but I do know I constantly tell myself that I suck or I could do better,” she added. “I know in the past some people have called me humble but if I really consider it I think I’m extremely self deprecating. Every time a new opportunity arises my first thought is, ‘wow, why me?'”
That’s when Osaka reveals had a change of perception, writing, “I guess what I’m trying to say is that I’m gonna try to celebrate myself and my accomplishments more, I think we all should.”
She continued, “You got up in the morning and didn’t procrastinate on something? Champion. Figured something out at work that’s been bugging you for a while? Absolute legend. Your life is your own and you shouldn’t value yourself on other people’s standards.”
“I know I give my heart to everything I can and if that’s not good enough for some then my apologies but I can’t burden myself with those expectations anymore,” the sports star added. “Seeing everything that’s going on in the world I feel like if I wake up in the morning that’s a win.”
Closing out her poignant message, Osaka concluded, “That’s how I’m coming.”
Osaka’s poignant message comes after she spoke out about her mental health earlier this year, revealing that she’s struggled with depression and anxiety.
The tennis star withdrew from the French Open back in May, citing anxiety surrounding media interviews and confirming that she’d been facing depression since winning the US Open in 2018. The next month, she then withdrew from Wimbledon to take “personal time” before competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she lost in the third round.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.