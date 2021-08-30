Bossip Video

Lori is BAD

Hall of Fame hot girl Lori Harvey is a Top 3 baddie who stopped the world with her impeccable abs during a casual stroll to her car in West Hollywood.

Famously stingy with words, the unbothered stunner completely ignored photogs snapping pics and responded to Meek Mill taking her off his now infamous wish list in the most Lori Harvey way possible.

Why Meek Mill refuses to move on, we may never know, but he changed the words to his 2018 hit “Going Bad” during a 2019 club performance during the Lori/Trey Songz era and, most recently, at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

“She said, “Oh, you rich rich?” (‘You rich rich’)/B*tch, I graduated, call me Big Fish (ballin’)/I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that’s Lori)/That’s the only thing I want for Christmas (true story, uh),” he raps on the smash hit featuring Drake.

Now, three years later, she’s off the wish list and enjoying her time with Michael B. Jordan based on their recent date night flex on Instagram.

Jordan’s photo, which showed the couple wearing complementary black and tan designer fits, was captioned “Lori Harvey and her boyfriend.” Harvey’s outfit was a mixed print look comprised of a black and cream floral top with leopart print pants from Tom Ford. Meanwhile Jordan wore a bold two tone, half black, half tan Fendi blazer and pants.

Harvey reposted the image of the pair on her story, adding an acronym for love of my life: “LOML🤤😍”

The couple’s stylist, Jason Bolden, also shared a photo of the pair with the caption, “When Ur Fresh Matches👌🏾💥 TOM FORD 🙋🏽‍♀️ X FENDI 🙋🏾‍♂️💥👌🏾.”

At this point, it certainly appears that Lori & MBJ are here to stay as one of the sexiest couples in Hollyweird.