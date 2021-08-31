Trick said WHAT?

Me watching that Trick Daddy clip… pic.twitter.com/RFGxCB9ObC — Black Buddafly (@JillScottTwin) August 31, 2021

At no point during this lifetime or the next (or ever) did we need to know that Trick Daddy gets his nethers pleasured, but we do, and it’s causing all sorts of distress across the internet.

In a now-infamous clip from N.O.R.E.’s popular Drink Champs podcast, the esteemed “Eat A Booty Gang” representative spills the beans about women going down to grocery town, sometimes with his legs in the air.

“I get ate out!” Trick proudly proclaimed before N.O.R.E. asked him if he has his legs in the air during the act. “It depends,” he answered, sending the hosts and audience into laughter.

Hopefully, the authorities apprehend the nasties gobbling Trick Daddy’s groceries but, until then, we’re stuck with wayyyy too much information and no way to un-hear it.

The “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” star continues to make headlines for all of the wrong reasons after years of dominating southern Rap with a string of hits.

Back in June, he trended after loudly and wrongly saying Beyoncé can “barely sing” while rambling on Clubhouse.

“Beyoncé f*ck with her because she see money,” Trick is heard saying in the ClubHouse clip. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin’.” “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self! Beyoncé can’t sang!” “Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” Trick continued. “I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

Are you *really* shocked that Trick would admit this? Tell us down and peep the funniest, wildest and messiest reactions on the flip.