Well, it looks like those Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating rumors are absolutely false.

Jones who regularly reports on CNN opened up to Page Six about his suspected swirlship with the reality TV star while attending Jay-Z’s swanky 40/40 club soiree.

“I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd.” Jones continued, “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

Gossipers believed that the two might have been coupled up following Kim’s divorce filing from Kanye in February, noting that Jones has been a close mentor to the Skims founder on her journey to becoming a lawyer. According to Cosmopolitan, the two met each other while attending the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018 and have been friends ever since.

“She’s doing amazing. I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars,” Jones gushed of Kim on The Ellen Show back in May.” Her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer. Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up, so I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney.” https://www.instagram.com/tv/BwvER7XAGE1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading&hl=en

Kim has certainly used her influence to help in the fight for prison reform in recent years. Kardashian played a large role in pushing to pass the First Step Act in 2018. The groundbreaking piece of legislation aimed to free 50,000 people from prison and to put an end to the inhumane treatment of women inmates. Thanks to Kim, Senate officials swiftly signed the bill into law with an astonishing 87-12 vote.

The E! star also worked quietly in 2019 to help commute the life sentences of 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders, including the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who served 21 years of her sentence after being convicted in 1996 for her involvement in a Memphis cocaine-trafficking organization. Johnson was later released from prison.

Kim has long since denied the pesky dating rumor. She even addressed the fictitious hearsay during the KUWTK Reunion special back in June, Yahoo News notes.

“Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumour has got me so many dates and I’m so grateful, So I owe you’, Kim explained while clarifying that she wasn’t dating Jones or singer Maluma. “No. I’m not dating either one,” the KKW Beauty mogul continued. “Not Van Jones, not Maluma. I’ve known [Maluma]. I’ve seen him a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy.”

