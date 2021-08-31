Bossip Video

Only a week after receiving 100 acres of land from his manager, Geoff Ogunlesi, for his birthday, Young Thug is already planning what he wants to do with the “Slime City” property.

Trey Williams, the Atlanta realtor who sold Thugr’s manager the plot of land, spoke with TMZ this week, which is when he revealed the rapper has already connected with architects and engineers about his many ideas for the property.

Once he gets approval from the city, Young Thug wants to build new homes, a waterpark, a camping site, and a trail to ride dirt bikes and ATVs on the undeveloped land. He also wants to hold an annual music festival called “Slime Fest,” on the premises.

While it’s unclear where Slime City is exactly, according to reports from WSB-TV, the property is located somewhere in the rural Atlanta area, and it comes complete with a muddy lake and wooded hills.

Williams took to Instagram to spread the good news about Thugger’s extravagant 30th birthday present.

“Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @thuggerthugger1,” Williams wrote in his caption under a video of Thug checking out the land. “His manager @geoffo212 and I secretly locked down 100 Acres of land for his birthday and now he’s about to build Slime City! This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money!Thank you @geoffo212 for trusting me to get this deal done”

In the video, a voice can be heard saying, “100 acres of land you can build your own subdivision. This is how you invest your money!”

With an annual music festival already being in the works, Young Thug fans definitely have something to look forward to.