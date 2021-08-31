Bossip Video

Last night on #LHHATL Karlie Redd almost blew up on her daughter Jasmine, whom she expected to bond with in Dubai, until Jas invited an unwanted guest.

In a clip from the show, Karlie’s seen expecting to bond with her doppelganger daughter but Jas clearly has WHOLE other set of plans up her sleeve, plans that included her boyfriend KP.

Jas eventually broke the news to Karlie in front of fellow #LHHATL stars Kirk, Rasheeda, Yandy, and Sierra. After Jas sprung the news on her mom, the whole energy in the room shifted and Karlie expressed her grievances with Jas’ boo to the group.

“I don’t like him because I feel like he’s the reason Jas took forever to graduate from school. When she’s around him, Jas changes. She’s more rude, she’s disrespectful, her energy is off like…he changes her.”

Dang!

This must really be an issue for Karlie who ended up LEAVING after KP arrived. Karlie also felt as if Jas was being conniving by requesting her own hotel room beforehand because she knew her boyfriend was on the way the entire time.

