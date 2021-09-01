Bossip Video

These pigs…

Last year, during the summer of racial reckoning in America, police and police supporters spend a lot of time complaining about getting a bad rap. A rap that was earned by years and years of literally thousands of officers who abused their power to brutalize and straight-up murder people. Sadly, instead of recognizing this unassailable fact and helping to institute change, they simply blamed people for speaking truth to power.

Well, here we are again with more unassailable facts. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a case of 29-year-old Pernell Harris who was brutally beaten by police officers in Coffee County, Georgia and is now in the hospital fighting for his life. NewsOne reports that police were responding to a domestic disturbance between Harris and his girlfriend. When he resisted arrested, things went very, very left…





The following video is where things got significantly more dangerous for Harris as numerous police officers are seen leaning all of their weight on his neck and back.





Once he was finally arrested, police took Harris to Coffee County jail where he reportedly had extreme difficulty breathing, and was eventually taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center where is now in the ICU fighting to survive. The family shared a heartbreaking photograph with DouglasNow.com showing Harris badly bruised and swollen with multiple tubes in his nose and mouth.

Only “a few bad apples”, huh?