Celebs recently flooded Italy for a series of fashion shows and a number of style savants served LEWKS.

Dolce & Gabbana hosted several fashion shows in Venice, Italy highlighting their Alta Gioielleria, Alta Moda, and Alta Sartoria collections and stunners like Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Saweetie, and Doja Cat were on hand.

The ladies were spotted leaving their hotels and boarding boats to watch the show at Venice’s Piazza San Marco before the paparazzi captured more of their style standouts’ moments.

Saweetie’s glam squad snatched her into a pink pantsuit…

a green mini dress with a matching bag…

and a silver skirt with an A-line silhouette, bow, and matching gloves. The look styled by Byron Javar was head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana.

Doja Cat sported several different styles including a long blonde wig, tiara, and diamond earrings…

a pinup style floral dress and a ruby red lip…

and a floral ballgown offset by a blinged out necklace, matching earrings and sunnies.

Jennifer Hudson was also spotted rocking a laid-back look sans the HUGE Dolce and Gabbana purse on her arm…

she later went full glam in a gold gilded gown and performed for a D&G show.

Meanwhile, singer Normani turned heads initially with her egregiously gelled down baby hair for D&G’s Alta Moda show.

Her hair was styled by Ashanti Lation and her princess Tiana style dress was a handpainted original Dolce & Gabbana gown.

You like?

For another D&G show, Normani slipped into a catsuit with a matching durag.

Also seen on the scene was Ciara who delivered two slays, first in a burnt orange gown…

and later in a tailored tux.

So stunning!

She also was spotted cake clapping and chatting with Normani and Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan who was styled by Zerina Akers for the shows looked like a model in all-black…

and partied with Doja Cat and Normani.

The hot girl also donned a green getup in Venice…

and some Carmen Sandiego-style coutoure.

They all look great!

YOU tell us; which Black girl magic maker stole the spotlight at D&G’s Fashion Shows?