What’s going on here?

Rapper Renni Rucci didn’t feel comfortable with her mother calling around to”ask” if she was on drugs, so she questioned her on TV about it.

Apparently, Renni has two children whom her mom helps her care for by babysitting but according to Renni, her mom whom she pays for childcare has been gossiping to family members behind her back.

In a clip from #LHHATL, Renni confronted her mother for calling her sister to ask if she was on “crack,” which her mother never denied asking. She denied however that she was being malicious behind Renni’s back.

“I wasn’t being malicious, I was being a concerned parent and grandparent.”

Unfortunately from Renni’s demeanor, she appeared to suspect her mom wasn’t being honest, pointing out that she was talking in “circles.” Things got intense and Renni stormed out mid-conversation.

Peep the scene below!

29-year-old Renni has two kids, her son Cour’don, 13, and daughter D’couri, 11.

She previously revealed the stresses she faced amid teen motherhood especially after the children’s father was incarcerated for 8 years.

I had my first child at 16

I had my second child at 18

I didn’t finish high school

My kids father went to prison for 8 years three months before our daughter was born

I worked two and three minimum wage jobs at a time aasto provide for my kids and I still was a child

What do YOU think about Renni’s unfortunate #LHHATL showdown with her mom?