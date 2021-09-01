Bossip Video

So, it turns out the crazed white man who was caught on camera attacking NBC newscaster Shaquille Brewster while he was live on air is also a crazed white man who was caught on camera breaking into an electroplating company in Ohio he previously owned. Said menacing man was caught drilling holes into tanks full of chemicals.

Or, to put things another way for our alliteration fans: Cameras continue to catch the crazy Caucasian cuckoo committing crack-pot crimes of caucasified catastrophe.

According to NBC News, the man who tested Brewster’s resolve while he was trying his best to mind his Black business and do his job covering Hurricane Ida has been identified as Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio. A warrant has been issued for Dagley’s arrest and he’s set to be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace, and one count of violating an emergency curfew, according to the Gulfport police in Mississippi.

Authorities say Dagley might also be looking at a probation violation as he pleaded guilty in 2017 to vandalism, inducing panic, and attempted assault in connection to the aforementioned incident in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, where he was caught taking a drill to tanks exposing dangerous chemicals to security guards and workers, all over a dispute regarding the property the plant sits on, which he apparently still owns, according to Cleaveland.com.

Dagley was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation and he was hit with a $5,000 fine and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to Cleveland Plating, the building he was caught throwing a temper tantrum in that involved the release of chemicals including sodium cyanide, hydrochloric acid, yellow chromate, ferrous chloride, and sulfuric acid, which the company’s owner, Ed Cochran, told reporters could create “the cyanide gas of World War I.”

So Dagley, who sounds more and more like a vanilla Isis member of the Anglo-Taliban, has yet to be apprehended by authorities.

According to Deadline, Gulfport police don’t believe he is still in the Mississippi Gulf Coast and they said he’s traveling in a white 2016 Ford F150 with Ohio License Plate number PJR1745. (We went ahead and included that plate number because authorities are asking for the public’s help capturing Dagley, and booooy does this menacing melanin-not need to be taken off the streets.

Meanwhile, Brewster—who was previously a star journalist at Howard University before becoming a correspondent for MSNBC—said in an Instagram post Monday that he’s “overwhelmed by the love and support today after what was definitely the wildest moment I’ve had on air.”