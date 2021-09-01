Bossip Video

The son of a former Real Housewife of Atlanta recently issued an emotional message amid his father’s colon cancer battle. Brentt Leakes, the son of NeNe and Gregg Leakes, recently stressed to his social media followers the importance of “creating memories” with family.

“Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” the 22-year-old wrote on his InstaStory according to TheShadeRoom. “Time is so…valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people.”

As previously reported Brentt’s mom NeNe went viral after she shared that Gregg who’s been battling colon cancer is “transitioning to the other side.“

The reveal came as the #RHOA legend addressed an accusation that she was “rude” to a guest celebrating a birthday.

“I wanna be at peace,” says NeNe in the video taken at her Linnethia Lounge. “If you see me or my son, give us a lot a love. My husband is transitioning to the other side.

[…]

“So when people approach and say I’m rude, it’s because my husband is at home dying. Please give us some respect, some love. My husband is losing his life in this very moment,” she added noting that he “won’t be here in the next couple of days.”

So very sad.

As previously reported Gregg was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in May of 2018 and went into remission after successfully completing chemotherapy in April of 2019. He was hospitalized earlier this year after his cancer returned but was later released after a 6-week stay.

NeNe has provided no further details on Gregg’s current health status.

As for Brentt Leakes who is the “youngest club owner” of the Linnethia Lounge, he recently shared a flyer for an “afrobeats celebration” honoring his dad. Fans and followers in the comments have flooded Brentt and his mother with support.

Prayers extended to the entire Leakes family.