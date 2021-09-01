Bossip Video

Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, signs with BeatsByDre thanks to the new NCAA NIL Rules allowing players to earn money off their image and likeness.

This summer, the NCAA passed its historic Name Image and Likeness guidelines, finally allowing college athletes to make money for themselves. While we saw a ton of postings at 12:01 am when the guidelines went into action, those deals were just small steps towards athletes and brands officially working together.

As we continue throughout 2021, we are seeing some great partnerships heading into college football season. Now, Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, has officially joined the BeatsByDre team.

“I remember getting my first pair of Beats, so this feels full circle,” said Sanders. “I’m excited to be part of a brand that inspires and represents the culture in a positive way; and that’s exactly what I want to do with my career. It’s an honor to be the first college athlete on their roster, and I couldn’t have imagined a better partnership.”

Not only is this great for all college athletes, but also shines a light on HBCUs being a place corporations need to look to for partnerships, as well. This is a great pick for BeatsByDre and hopefully they continue looking to HBCU for talent to partner with.