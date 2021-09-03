Bossip Video

An Andy Cohen assignment was understood by two Bravo baddies.

Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore are undisputed standouts in the cast photo for the highly anticipated “Real Housewives All Stars” starring not only the #RHOA stars but housewives from #RHONY, #RHONJ, and #RHOBH.

An exclusive Entertainment Weekly cast photo shows Kenya in the coveted center position in a white cutout dress. It also shows her good girlfriend Cynthia standing out and eating the other ladies alive in the nude-toned-themed shoot.

EW described the photo this way, noting that the official spinoff’s name is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip:

Popularly referred to as “Real Housewives Mashup”or “All-Stars,” the combination-cast Real Housewives spin-off has long been the subject of major buzz among the reality franchise’s devoted following. Filling out the guest list on Ultimate Girls Trip are Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and Real Housewives of New York City icons Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.

As previously reported the girls filmed in Turks and Caicos for the spinoff and shared steamy snaps of their bikini baaaawdies…

and Melissa Gorga also posted a TikTok of the ladies on the beach that went viral.

What Ramona Singer was doing in that video, the world may never know.

Details on what went down in Turks are skimpy but sources dished to E! Online about the length of the trip and Bravo’s hopes to turn it into a recurring franchise.

“They will be filming everyone 24/7 Big Brother-style,” the first insider dishes. “They are there for eight days.” A second source echoes the same sentiments, adding, “If this first series goes well, this concept could return every summer with a similar but evolving cast, like Bachelor in Paradise or The Challenge.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will premiere on Peacock later this year.