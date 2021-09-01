Bossip Video

Good. Now convict them and sentence them to the most heavy-handed consequences allowed…

The conviction, sentencing, and upholding of sentencing of George Floyd’s murderer Derek Chauvin has not given us even the slightest false pretense that “justice” would be the new normal. The societal scoreboard in the fight between killer cops and citizens leans WAY too far in the cops’ favor. That said, we would hope that the courts, district attorneys, grand juries, and judges would to see the error of their ways and begin to make right some of their very many wrongs.

Today, according to ABC7NY, the D.A. of the state of Colorado announced that a grand jury had brought down indictments against 3 police officers and 2 paramedics who were involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. For those who don’t remember (which is understandable considering how many Black people have been wrongfully killed by cops since) McClain was placed in a chokehold and given a power sedative drug during his arrest in Denver 2 years ago. McClain had committed no crime, some clown called 911 claiming he “looked suspicious” whatever the hell that means.

A.G. Phil Weiser says that all five public servants have been charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide and some are also facing additional charges. As a result of the mounting pressure being applied during last summer’s nationwide protest, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis opened a new criminal investigation and now we are here. Let these indictments serve as evidence against those, both Black and white, who mock protesting as simply “standing outside doing nothing”. Shame on you all.

3