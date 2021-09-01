Bossip Video

The Leakes family has confirmed that the family patriarch and devoted husband to NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes, has passed away.

The news was confirmed via publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.

We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was 66-years-old.

The news comes after NeNe sadly announced that he was “transitioning to the other side” after battling colon cancer since 2018.

Just a few hours ago, NeNe and Gregg’s son Brentt emphasized to his followers to “create memories” with their loved ones. He also promoted a special celebration honoring his father at The Linnethia Lounge.

Back in 2018 NeNe told Bossip on WE tv that Gregg underwent surgery to remove cancer and started a vegan diet. She stopped short however of sharing the cancer he was battling.

Later it was revealed that Gregg had stage three colon cancer and the patriarch had surgery the exact day he was diagnosed.

“I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it,” Gregg says. “And so I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go. I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work here is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.’

He also wrote his wife a “goodbye letter” in case he didn’t pull through.

“I wrote a note to my doctor and I told him to give it to you if I didn’t come out…Writing that note was the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” Gregg told NeNe about the letter. “You never know what’s in you until you at that door. I never thought I had it in me to fight cancer. Now, I want to beat cancer’s a**.” You have been my light. I couldn’t do this without you. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t even try. So I want to thank you, baby,” he added to his wife.





Play



NeNe and Gregg tied the knot in 1997, divorced in 2011, and remarried in 2013 on Bravo’s “I Dream Of NeNe.”

“I am the most happy man in the world — happiest, rather — to have a beautiful wife like NeNe,” said Gregg during their wedding special. “I love her with all my heart. I look forward to making her happy the rest of my life.”

R.I.P Gregg Leakes. We’re sending our heartfelt condolences to the Leakes family.