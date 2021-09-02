Bossip Video

So sad

Past and present Bravo Housewives are sending NeNe love and support after the tragic passing of her husband Gregg Leakes–the most beloved husband in the franchise.

The news was confirmed via publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

The news comes after NeNe announced he was “transitioning to the other side” after his 3-year bout with colon cancer–the same disease that took Chadwick Boseman.

Back in 2018, NeNe told Bossip on WE tv that Gregg underwent surgery to remove cancer and started a vegan diet.

Later it was revealed that Gregg had stage three colon cancer and the patriarch had surgery the exact day he was diagnosed.

“I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it,” Gregg says. “And so I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go. I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work here is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.’

He also wrote his wife a “goodbye letter” in case he didn’t pull through.

“I wrote a note to my doctor and I told him to give it to you if I didn’t come out…Writing that note was the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” Gregg told NeNe about the letter. “You never know what’s in you until you at that door. I never thought I had it in me to fight cancer. Now, I want to beat cancer’s a**.” You have been my light. I couldn’t do this without you. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t even try. So I want to thank you, baby,” he added to his wife.

Bravo stars ranging from Kandi to Monique Samuels sent their condolences in heartfelt displays of sisterhood you can view below: