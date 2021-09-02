How’s it thangin?

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Jazmine Sullivan’s hilariously messy Instagram stories, Trick Daddy sharing way too much info, K. Michelle’s evolution into someone who kinda does but kinda doesn’t look like K. Michelle, Yahya Adbul-Mateen II and Jason Momoa pulverizing panny drawls, Dancehall dazzler Shenseea ascending into stardom, and growing hype surrounding Marvel’s newest superhero spectacle “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Now, with quarantine seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Rihanna making her return to the series ahead of her upcoming Savage x Fenty show on September 24th.

premiered Savage x Fenty Vol. 1 in 2019.

The star-studded experience kicked off with Vol. 1 featuring performances from Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Migos and more.

Vol. 2 featured Rosalía, Travis Scott, and Lizzo on an epic production featuring 165 different looks that celebrated individuality and self-expression.

“I wanted to include every woman,” she said in a 2018 interview with Elle. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this shit. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”

At this point, we’re in the last weeks of summer that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Jordyn Woods, Shenseea and more delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Sky, Miss LaFamilia, and Anne Moore and so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.