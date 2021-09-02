Bossip Video

Where do white people apply for these passes they keep talking about and how can we put that organization out of business?

Dog The Bounty Hunter has reanimated the 2007 scandal that effectively ended his run on television as the eccentric, law enforcement, rock star on A&E. The man born Duane Chapman recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier to rebuff his daughter Bonnie’s assertions that he is both a racist and a homophobe. Who the hell is even thinking about Dog The Bounty Hunter? He fell from grace a long time ago at this point so it is a bit head-scratching as to why he would even be doing an interview to address the drama but alas…

In his comments to Frazier, Dog checked off all the boxes on the list of things white folks say when they are charged with being racist, like bringing up their own “minority” status and talking about how long ago it was that they were racist, “I’m 33.5 percent Apache. But because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles’ heel because I used the wrong word”. Dog then talked about his diverse group of friends, “I have three men on my staff that are gay. My daughter is gay, baby Lyssa. I don’t understand why anybody would ever say that”. To punctuate his case for his inability to be a bigot, Dog invoked the ultimate sacrifice saying he would “lay down” his life for “a gay man or a black man”. Aw, gee, thanks, Dog!

Finally, the blonde bounty hunter ticked the final box when he told Frazier, “I thought I had a pass in the black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem.” Sir, we don’t care how many mile roads Eminem lived on, not nary a Black person can give him a “pass”. Passes do not exist. If all of this sound too incredibly stupid to be true, then don’t take our word for it. Hear it yourself straight from the horse’s grill in the video below.





For those who may have forgotten, Dog was caught on an audio recording using the n-word six times while forcing his son Tucker to break up with his Black girlfriend at the time. Why did he want Tucker to leave his ebony love? Let Dog tell it, it isn’t because she’s Black but it’s because he likes to use the n-word “without malice” and she won’t understand that. Which ironically means he still wanted Tucker to break up with his queen because she’s Black.

Go figure.