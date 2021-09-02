Bossip Video

Some sweet Black love was recently celebrated during an elegant Miami wedding ceremony. New Orleans Pelican baller Josh Hart has tied the knot with his beautiful bride Shannon Hart née Phillips.

The two previously went viral after Hart surprised Shannon with a proposal in December.

Shannon is as beautiful as she is brainy and is a registered nurse with a Masters of Science in Nursing and in last year it was rumored that her now-husband signed a three-year, $38MM deal.

ESPN recently reported that he’s now closing in on a three-year, $38 million agreement to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans.

For their big day, Shannon wore a custom Pedram Couture gown…

with hair and makeup by Hair Chemistry Miami.

Prior to their big day, Shannon and Josh were interviewed by SouthernBride about their super sweet love story.

Mr. and Mrs. Hart actually first met in high school in Silver Springs, Maryland and they told SouthernBride about how Josh popped the question. According to Josh, Chelsea Redick, wife of Dallas Maverick, JJ Redick helped him find Shannon’s ring…

We went to Sag Harbor in the Hamptons to have dinner and drinks with JJ Redick and his wife, Chelsea. We were drinking wine and talking about rings and all that and Shannon and Chelsea were going back and forth—you know, doing the girl thing with jewelry—and Shannon looked at me jokingly but half-serious and said, “You should talk to Chelsea about rings when you want to do it.” So a day or two later, I started texting Chelsea about rings and ended up FaceTiming her at the jewelers.

and Shannon was blindsided by the romantic proposal that took place in New Orleans.

“I got there, and I thought I was at a real event! One of the women from Wink Design & Events told me to come through the back because the front was blocked off, but now I know she was, like, really acting, and then I went inside and saw Josh. I’m like, Where is everyone? and the people from Wink told us we got there an hour early so we should come outside and get food. That’s when I saw the cameras flash.”

The two added to the mag that they’re planning on honeymooning in the Amalfi Coast for five days before jetting off to Santorini, Greece.

These two are too cute, congrats to the beautiful couple!