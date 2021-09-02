Bossip Video

Ouuh wee! VH1 today announced that its hit series “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” will be making its return on Monday, October 4 at 8PM ET/PT — and YES, Ryan Henry is addressing the elephant in Chicago. Last year, Ryan’s private life played out across social media platforms as the show took hiatus thanks to the 9Mag owner’s Anthony Lindsey putting Ryan on blast for allegedly pounding out his baby mama.

This season also ollows the cast returning to normalcy after enduring a life-changing year and finding a renewed sense of purpose – growing from their past mistakes to form a stronger future.

Over the past year, popular Black Ink cast member Charmaine Bey has struggled publicly with losses within her family. A little more than a year after her mom passed away, she also dealt with her father losing his cancer battle, which seems to be documented on the show as well.

