We’re back with the final Bossip Summer movie guide of the summer and it’s all about “The Suicide Squad“–one of the craziest comic book movies, maybe ever–no, seriously.

Our editors Alex Ford and Janeé Bolden chopped it up about the face-punching flick centered around Bloodsport, King Shark, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho Harley Quinn who find themselves on the remote, enemy-filled island of Corto Maltese.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement.

And, as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them–all of them.

Check out the full episode for more on ‘The Suicide Squad’ below:

Did you see this film yet? What were your thoughts? Who was your favorite character? Do you prefer this sorta sequel or the original?