Ah yes, the smell of Tuscan Leather-scented toxic masculinity in the air courtesy of Drake’s star-studded opus “Certified Lover Boy” that delivered a fresh batch of messy Instagram captions while stirring up hilarious hysteria across social media.

The forever-awaited album features Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Giveon, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Project Pat, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Tems, and Masego sprinkled across 21 carefully curated tracks.

There’s also guest drive-bys by Nicki Minaj on “Papi’s Home” and PartyNextDoor on “Get Along Better” because of course.

“A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP 💖” —@Drake #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/LzsXbtOkqW — Keion⛷☄️ (@DonKeion) September 3, 2021

In a very accurate description on Apple Music, Drake calls CLB is “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking,” while dedicating it to the late Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr.

For this rollout, the benevolent 6 God gave away free merchandise at Wedding Chapels in Los Angeles, Vegas, and Atlanta. Aside from that, he’s also been posting quotable lyrics on billboards across the United States and Canada proving, once again, that he’s King of shareable (and remixable) viral content.

At this point, it’s clear Drake is still the hottest in the game with enough clout to get away with having pregnant emoji women on his album cover.

He’s also the most confident he’s ever been based on not-very-subtle shots fired at Swizz Beatz and Kanye (who recently posted and deleted his address in their ongoing beef).

What’s your fave song on the album (so far)? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest and messiest CLB reactions on the flip.