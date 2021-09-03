Bossip Video

Really???

Boxer Gervonta Davis, 26, and his girlfriend Vanessa Posso, 33, have had some infidelity issues in the past, but could he be creepin’ on her again now that she’s pregnant??? That’s what fans think.

It’s been weeks since we’ve seen Gervonta and Vanessa publicly mention each other. The pair’s been linked romantically in the public for over a year now and earlier this summer, Gervonta publicly begged Nessa to “come home” after apparently he’d been caught creepin’. The boxer even admitted himself that he was unfaithful.

A week or so later, his Rich Girlz” owner girlfriend was seen wiping his sweat away at one of his boxing matches and subsequently revealed her baby bump.

Back in July, Nessa also shared a video of herself and Gervonta’s daughter having an adorable moment from her bed, but where has she disappeared to? It seems that Nessa has removed herself from social media, with her Instagram now deactivated and fans think it’s because Gervonta has been secretly smashing a Houston model named Slim Marie to smithereens behind Nessa’s back.

In recent photos, the model Slim Marie has been sporting a chain that looks a lot like Gervonta’s custom piece of jewelry. These two also follow each other on Instagram and the Baltimore living boxer has been spending A LOT of time in Houston these last two weeks according to social media posts.

Slim Marie is a 25-year-old model and her name was attached to news articles last year after he son was tragically killed after drowning in Carl Crawford’s home pool. He was 5-years-Old. So far, the model hasn’t confirmed or denied being involved with Gervonta.

Just five days ago, Gervonta was seen entering a Houston nightclub with his crew which happened to be the same night the club was being hosted by his ex-GF Ari Fletcher. Rumors swirled that once inside, he sent over 10 bottles to Ari’s section to be “friendly” which allegedly caught her by surprise.

Hit play to see it.

Do YOU think things are actually a wrap between Vanessa and Gervonta based on his recent behavior?