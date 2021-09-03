Bossip Video

Rapper Kash Doll is looking good and sounding even better as she teased music for fans in her Instagram story recently. The Detroit representing emcee appears to be hitting the studio hard and preparing to release some new tracks, with her latest sounding super familiar.

In a recent Instagram video post, Kash Doll appeared to rap over a sample from Ludacris’ hit from the early 2000s, “What’s Your Fantasy”. The KD version appears to have another Doll assisting with Dream Doll’s vocal being heard toward the end of the clip and the rapper shouting “what up Dream”.

With track playing off of a car stereo, Kash Doll spits a few bars for fans from the unreleased song, which had a great reception.

“You don’t want none of this, it’s crack…eat the box like I ate this track.”

Ok Kash Doll, we hear you! Are YOU feeling Kash Doll’s reworked version of “What’s Your Fantasy”? Hit play to hear it.

In recent musically related Kash Doll news, the entertainer paired up with Wale and Eric Bellinger for new song “Single & Happy.”

On “Single & Happy”, Kash echoes the song’s message in every bar, getting straight to the point “I deserve the stars and the planets too/I got my own bag, but I still want you to spoil me/Yeah, and all I asked from you was loyalty/Look, I’m a queen, treat me like I’m royalty.”