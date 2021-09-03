Bossip Video

Drake enlists the help of Kawhi Leonard to complete his boy band trio with Future and Young Thug in the video for “Way 2 Sexy.”

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is officially out and getting hot takes from every social media profile, magazine, blog, and everything in between.

Regardless of whether or not you like Drake, there’s something on his album for everyone. Unlike a traditional Drake album, he isn’t going into this with massive singles on the record, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have one. One of the stand out tracks on the project, “Way 2 Sexy” features Atlanta favorites Young Thug and Future. The track contains a classic sample of Right Said Fred’s “Im Too Sexy,” and of course, Drake had to have a little fun in the video and make fun of himself.

In the visual, Drake goes from retired dad bod on the beach to fake fragrance commercial. To complete his NSYNC style group in the video, he teamed up with Young Thug, Future and surprisingly enough, Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi stayed true to himself and assumed his “why am I here?” stance while Future and Young Thug complete the video.

Though this is the first video from the project, it’s surely not the last and hopefully, Drake continues to not take himself too seriously and has fun in those visuals as well. You can watch the full video below.