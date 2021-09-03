“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Wanda’s Sister Wives Suggestion Sends Melody Over The Edge! [VIDEO]

Wanda plays entirely too much!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Saturday night’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Wanda tells Melody she can see her and Martell eventually getting back together. Melody takes the comments in stride — AT FIRST. Then as Wanda continues to push, Melody points out how she feels older women are wrong to encourage young married women to put up with toxic, abusive relationships with cheaters that force them to feel bad inside. Wanda challenges her comments and before long Melody is ready to go all the way off.

Check out the clip below:





Listen, she knows she was wrong for suggesting Melody could be ANYBODY’s sister wife. We would have told her off for that one too.

Here’s the entire episode description:

Take Two. Chaos continues at Blaque, as Wanda has it out with Melody and Kimmi. Mel tells Destiny that her aggressive behavior is a problem. Martell holds out hope on a property deal. Wanda presents a rumor that puts a wedge between Marsau and LaTisha.

Dang sounds like Wanda has all kinds of messy shenanigans up her sleeve this week!

A new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday at 9pm EST/ 8pm CST on OWN.