Watch Whiteness work!

Yet another rioter is walking away from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection with just a slap on the wrist. One of the most infamous figures from the chaotic crowd is Jacob Chansley, named “QAnon Shaman” by the internet. Images of a bare-chested Chansley with stars and stripes face paint, a horned fur hat, and poetically wielding a flagpole sharpened into a spear quickly went viral as a mascot for the pathetic weirdos keeping gas in the MAGA cult clown car. According to TMZ, Chansley pled guilty to a felony in Federal District Court in Washington on Friday.

Chansley was arrested in Phoenix shortly after the insurrection for “knowingly entering/remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.” He was so thirsty for attention that he couldn’t wait for the FBI to track him down by that creepy costume and he called the FBI to turn himself in. The original six charges against him could have carried a sentence of 28 years or more. Now that he’s agreed to a plea deal, Chansley is only facing 41 – 51 months for one federal charge for obstruction of an official proceeding. That’s a cute phrase for storming the Capitol to leave a threatening note on the desk of Vice President Mike Pence saying “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

Although Chansley was a notorious figure in the cult-like world of QAnon conspiracies that organized thousands of people across the country to storm the Capitol, he claimed in his 60 Minutes interview that he broke into the Capitol to stop the real criminals from stealing and vandalizing. Talk about the audacity of caucacity! Chansley was even sitting pretty awaiting trial behind bars with special accommodations for his “strict vegan diet” based on his religion as a self-made shaman. Meanwhile, other prisoners can hardly get protection from the deadly pandemic.

Based on the delusional obsession with QAnon and literally spearheading the riot, prosecutors are seeking to keep the former Navy sailor in custody until his sentencing. Chansley was photographed leading the charge into the Capitol and squaring up with police, but his attorney described him as “a sweet, gentle, well-spoken, smart man whose longstanding commitment to all that is peace and non-violence is second in duration only to his recognized mental vulnerabilities.” The first rioter convicted only received an 8-month slap on the wrist after he pleaded guilty. Chansley’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.