Nene Leakes is honoring her late husband, Greg Leakes, shortly after he passed away following his battle with colon cancer.

Just one day after his death, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a sweet throwback video of the couple dancing onto Instagram. In the caption, she stuck to emojis, alternating between hearts and broken hearts.

Of course, Nene’s comment section was filled with love and support, including fellow Real Housewives stars like Vicki Gunvalson, who wrote, “This is so beautiful ❤️😢” and Kyle Richards, who commented, “So so sorry for your loss Nene. Sending love to you and your family ❤️🙏.”

She went on to post more videos from their relationship, showing off just how special their love was.

A rep for the reality star confirmed Gregg’s passing in a statement on Wednesday, September 1, revealing he died at age 66 following his battle with stage III colon cancer.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” the statement said. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Back in June, NeNe revealed that Gregg was once again fighting cancer after previously being given a clean bill of health in May 2019. He was initially diagnosed in June 2018.

“Honestly, it’s a really tough time. Like, it’s really hard, you know? I never knew that cancer could come into our lives and change it the way that it has. It’s been really hard for me, it really has,” she told Us in November 2018. “There are days where we have good days and Gregg has good days, then we have bad days and, you know, I feel alone, he feels alone…I feel like the day they told me that he had cancer, I feel like I lost my husband.”

Unfortunately, news of his passing didn’t exactly come as a surprise. Less than a week before his death, NeNe told fans at the Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, that Gregg’s health had taken a turn for the worse.

“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” she said after guests accused her of being rude for not interacting with them. “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now…My husband is dying.”

Rest In Peace, Gregg.