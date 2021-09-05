Bossip Video

Following questions about his involvement in Kanye West’s leaked Drake diss track, André 3000 came out of hiding to issue a statement.

The saga between Drake and Kanye is still ongoing following the former releasing his album, Certified Lover Boy. Though Ye has been quiet since he put out his project, Donda, a week prior, Drake kept things interesting by leaking an unreleased song off his frenemy’s album: “Life Of The Party” featuring André 3000.

In Kanye’s verse, he takes aim at Drizzy–and others–which seems to be the reasoning behind the rapper leaking the song. But, in reality, most fans think this backfired for Drake as the song sounds incredible, especially considering the heartfelt verse André 3000 delivered.

Unfortunately for 3 Stacks, Drake leaking this song got him involved in a situation he likely never wanted to be a part of, so, he issued a statement about it following the song’s release.

Here’s what he had to say:

A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release. The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.

It’s upsetting to see André 3000 caught in the crossfire of a petty beef after delivering such a heartbreaking verse about his dead parents. On the bright side, he’s clearly feeling inspired to rap again and wants to be included on Kendrick Lamar’s next album, so hopefully, someone makes that happen before it drops.