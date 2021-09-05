Bossip Video

Day one of Made In America is in the books and despite previous days of record-breaking flooding, thousands attended the first major music festival in Philadelphia amid sunny skies.

As previously reported this year’s fest is benefitting the ACLU of Pennsylvania and a portion of net proceeds will also support the efforts of the REORM Alliance. Since 2012 the inaugural two-day concert has generated $135 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, festival attendees downloaded Clear’s Health Pass to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, while Dr. Farber and Baker Street Health, and Human performance led testing efforts for those who required additional COVID-19 tests on site.

The Philadelphia Inquirer estimates that at least 50,000 people were in attendance on Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the fest produced by Roc Nation and curated by Jay-Z.

Seen on the scene on the festival’s Rocky, Liberty, and TIDAL stages were Lil Baby brought out a crowd-surfing Lil Uzi Vert…

Megan Thee Stallion who brought out her fellow titanium kneed dancers to perform “Thot S**”, “Realer”, “Freak Nasty,” and other tracks…

Latto who rocked a purple bondadge style bodysuit and put on a scintillating sex-simulating show…

Cori Leray who twerked her tiny cakes…

Bia who performed her chart-topping hit “Whole Lotta Money”…

a high-energy having Baby Keem who performed “Family Ties”…

a hot pink clad Young Thug whose set including a giant prosthetic spider…

and Meek Mill who surprised his hometown with a set and performed alongside Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel.

Day two’s performances will include Doja Cat, Moneybagg Yo, and headliner Justin Bieber.

Watch TIDAL’s stream of Made In America festival day one below.