Bossip Video

Designer Maxie J of Ellaè Lisquè, brought her 34th birthday in with a highly anticipated fashion show for the debut of her “Birthday Collection.”

On Thursday, guests gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate not only the new collection’s release but Maxie J as well, as she most rightfully deserved. Stars such as Christian Combs, Sevyn Streeter who performed…

Slick Woods…

Clermont Twins who opened the show…

Malaysia Pargo and many more were in attendance.

With fashion week being around the corner it only seemed right for the community of Los Angeles to come out and support. It’s the black designer and full-on production, for us!

Miss Maxie took matters into her own hands and curated the biggest fashion show yet for her brand Ellaè Lisquè. She detailed the process with a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

During the show hosted by comedian Watch Jazzy…

Brittany Renner, Dr.Robin B, Bree Bush, and Alexis Jay, and others graced the runway with their poise and beauty.

Maxie J has come a long way since giving birth to her fashion baby, Ellaè Lisquè, back in 2014 which has a purpose to “make women feel sexy, bossy and sophisticated.”

In the summer of 2014, she started by releasing a small collection of six dresses and sold them online. After experiencing initial hardships, the line has since grown to a successful brand with an online and brick-and-mortar presence and has been worn by celebrities from Summer Walker to Saweetie to name a few.

We can’t forget to mention that her brand also graced the digital cover of ESSENCE Girls United for a feature on the viral UCLA Gymnasts. Black girl magic at its finest!

This rise to success hasn’t always been smooth for Maxie J, however, and she recently broke her silence this summer when calling out embattled fashion designer Michael Costello. Maxie J alleged that Costello called her a “Black n***er b***”, not on social media but in person at a fabric store. Not only that, but Maxie alleged that she “whooped Costello’s a**” and almost went to jail for the incident. Clearly, she is not the one to be played with.

Luckily, not all designers set out to throw shade as Latoia Fitzgerald, creator, and owner of Lionne Clothing showed up last night to support and celebrate her fellow sister in fashion.

Ellaè Lisquè’s newest collection is meant for women to know they can dress sexy and demand attention through their clothing while still being tasteful.

Will you be buying one of her newest pieces from Ellaè Lisquè birthday collection?

Let us know below!