Preciousness: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Baby Girl Rue Rose Turns 1

Teyana and Iman make the prettiest and COOLEST kids…

This weekend the celebrity power couple celebrated their youngest daughter Rue Rose’s milestone first birthday. For the folks who have been tuning in for the Shumpert’s unscripted series, “We Got Love: Teyana & Iman”, the family LOVES getting creative for all occasions. They’re all very social and have a close-knit group of friends and family who love to come together to celebrate. Rue’s birthday was no different.

Teyana put together a Rose Garden Birthday Party at the American Dream indoor water park. Check out some of the photos and videos from behind the scenes at the event:

Taylor actually celebrated her baby girl in three separate posts. The first one was mostly devoted to documenting her actual birthday party, but in the second post she gushed about her 1-year-old:

God took his time with you Rue Bue 🌹I love you so much. Happy 1st bday baby 🥺😍

Listen, she didn’t lie. That baby is GAWWWWJUS!

Isn’t she so pretty?

For the third post Teyana posted a video of Rue messily munching on an ice cream sandwich. Clearly the party was also adult friendly because there was plenty of liquor in the background!

Diddy commented in the background “My niece.”

Listen, must be nice! We all would love to have a billionaire uncle.

Iman also posted a sweet mesage in honor of Baby Rue’s birthday:

Happy birthday to my youngest! Keep seeing the world with a pure heart! Leave it to us as your parents to make sure things are magical, and though we try our best to keep you with a smile…continue to let your smile be contagious as you show us all how to love! We love you Rue-Rose, happy birthday 🎉🎂🎊

How cute is she in that lil Gucci fit? We love the way Tey and Iman dress their babies.

Speaking of which, Big Sis Junie also showed her lil sis some love on the gram:

These kids have a serious social media impring already!

Even Rue posted about the big day on her page.

Happy Birthday Rue Rose!