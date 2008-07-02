Bugsy’s up to His Usual Tricks

Posted by Bossip Staff

No Cent neither confirms or denies that he dissed T.I. in G-Unit’s track “You So Tough”:

He didn’t say T.I.’s name — but the general consensus by hip-hop fans, journalists and bloggers is that 50 Cent took a jab at the King of the South on the G-Unit’s album cut “You So Tough.” Fif’s alleged implication about Tip? The unbelievable: that T.I. is a snitch who’s working with the authorities to get a lighter prison sentence. On the record, which appears on the Unit’s new Terminate on Sight LP, 50 raps “Nowadays this rap sh– ain’t adding up/ How n—-s get caught with 10 machine guns, only get 12 months/ Oowee, don’t talk to me/ You talk to him, you talking to them.”

“I got the best lawyers that money can buy,” 50 rapped on Monday, finishing his verse for MTV News, alongside Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks. “They say at best they would’ve got me 10 or maybe nine/ I said, ‘How do you explain how homie breezed?’ They said, ‘You keep your mouth shut or you eat the cheese.’ ”

Of course, everyone is inferring that 50 was talking about Tip’s recent legal woes. Charged with a slew of gun-possession charges, the Atlanta rapper would have faced a severe sentence if he had gone to trial and been found guilty. However, with a plea bargain, T.I. is only expected to do a year in prison, starting his sentence sometime in 2009.

Back to the question at hand: Is the “him” Fif was referring to T.I.? “[It’s] absolutely for the public to decide,” 50 said. “My intentions — you know me, you know my MO — I would just say something. It’s not really directed at him. It’s me taking real-life situations. These things are relevant to hip-hop, period. I make something that’s interesting enough for people to sink their teeth into, and I move forward.”