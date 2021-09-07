Bossip Video

Super sweet celeb couple Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are not only engaged, but they’re expecting their first child. The news was confirmed by PEOPLE which posted exclusive maternity pics and an interview with the future Mr. and Mrs. Akinosho.

“We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” Rotimi told the publication. “We love it.” Mdee, 33, adds of her “very smooth” pregnancy journey so far, “He’s been so good to us. No real pain or symptoms. Some funny cravings and food aversions here and there. It’s been much harder in these final weeks because he’s preparing his arrival, but all in all we’ve been super blessed.”

The two are also announcing that they’ve developed an app, “For The Better”, that documents their pregnancy journey and their life. Rotimi and Vanessa are also gleefully sharing their big baby news on Instagram.

“You belong in a museum, baby 🙌🏽…. Buttascotch prince on the way 🕊🕊,” Rotimi captioned a set of photos of Vanessa cradling her bump.

As previously reported the singer/actor met his fiancée who’s a Tanzanian superstar singer/songwriter/ MTV VJ during an Essence Festival after-party and they became engaged last year during New Year’s Eve.

Vanessa previously said that she had a revelation that Rotimi would be her husband after just two days of dating.

“It took me two days…I said, ‘this is my husband,’” said Vanessa.

Looks like someone’s intuition is SPOT ON!

In related news, outside of preparing for fatherhood, Rotimi just released his debut album in partnership with EMPIRE called All or Nothing. He is also in the upcoming House Party remake movie.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Buttascotch on their baby blessing.