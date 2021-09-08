Bossip Video

Over the weekend a bevy of celebs flooded ATL for an annual celebration.

Atlanta Black Gay Pride, the country’s leading LGBTQ+ annual pride marked its 25-year celebration with an exciting line-up during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Seen on the scene for the 4-day celebration included City Girls who hosted a party.

An outfit and fatty flaunting Yung Miami posed outside of their transportation…

while J.T. kept it cute in the club.

Saucy Santana was on hand…

as well as Mia/ hair guru Tokyo Stylez and “House of Tisci” star Simone Tisci…

Trina and her cousin Bobby Lytes…

amicable exes(?) Mimi Faust and Ty Young…

and Lil Kim who partied alongside Tiffany Foxx, Natalie Nunn, Zeus Network head Lemuel Plummer, and Janeisha John.

The weekend also included a Mayor’s Black Pride Reception hosted by Keisha Lance Bottoms…

that included a performance by KeKe Wyatt.

On Sunday, the 9th annual Pure Heat Community Festival took place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. As previously reported, also known as a free “day of unity”, the festival honored veteran hip-hop artist and two-time GRAMMY Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

Da Brat received the annual Legacy award; while Dupart was bestowed the annual Trailblazer award.

Additional honorees include the founder of the Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer (Trailblazer Award), Chicago’s DJ Sedrick (Legacy Award), celebrated rapper Saucy Santana (Trailblazer Award), and the city of Atlanta’s LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator, Malik Brown (Activism Award).

Additional special guests included Brandy’s beautiful daughter Sy’rai Smith, Milan Christopher, Autumn Marini, Natalie Nunn, Dallas Austin, Juiicy2xs, and Park Cannon.

A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities benefitted homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS via The Vision Community Foundation.

Atanta Pride Weekend sponsors included Gilead, Positive Impact Health Centers, Zeus Network, Philo, ViiV Health Care, AHF.org, Land Rover Buckhead, AARP Georgia, Cupcake, IGLTA, iElevate, Traxx Girls, Rockstars Production, CR8 Agency and more.

Visit AtlantaPrideWeekend.com to keep up with future events and happenings.