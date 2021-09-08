Bossip Video

Whew!

Lala Anthony is booked, busy and very, very fine with an ELITE body that looked amazing in a curve-caressing Kim Shui dress currently sizzling Instagram.

In multiple posts, the burgeoning actress applied pressure in Kim Shui’s buzzy cut out swirl skirt and turtleneck that has the big booty baddies in a chokehold.

This stunning series of posts comes months after she filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony after nearly 11 years of marriage.

You may remember when the couple separated in 2017 before later reconciling. A few years later, Lala revealed she was considering a divorce while they were living apart.

Her announcement came after pictures surfaced seemingly showing Carmelo yachting with a mystery woman. Naturally, the star baller claimed he was merely on a “business trip” with a friend and his wife.

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all,” said Melo. That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married. The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.”

Last year, Lala revealed they were quarantining together during the pandemic which continues to tear couples apart despite outside opening back up.

Now, according to TMZ, Lala is ready for it to be over and slapped Melo with divorce papers citing irreconcilable differences.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ they’ve been separated for awhile but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable.

They both wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for their 14-year-old son, Kiyan — who’s always their top priority — and they remain fully aligned as parenting partners.

At this point, Lala doesn’t seem bothered by the looming divorce that continues to be overshadowed by her growing list of roles on shows that include “BMF,” “Grown-ish,” “The Chi,” and “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”