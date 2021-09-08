“Brat Loves Judy” Exclusive: Love Has Da Brat Hustling HARDER To Get Out Of Bankruptcy! [VIDEO]

Love can make you do things!

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy” on WeTV, but we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure right now! In the clip, Da Brat has a blunt conversation with Jermaine Dupri about how she’s urgently trying to resolve her bankruptcy to avoid her issues causing problems for her wife-to-be, Judy aka Jesseca Dupart.

Check it out below:





Play



What’s wild is we completely forgot Da Brat had those things hanging over her head. She’s had a lot to deal with in her life, but it’s beautiful to see her working hard to be her best self for her partner. Talk about motivation! Have you ever been motivated like this in a relationship?

Here’s more of what you can expect from the episode:

Brat and Judy’s therapy session leads to a massive blow up when hard truths are exposed. Brat reconnects with Jermaine Dupri and reveals the real issues that are blocking her and Judy’s trip to the altar.

The new episode of “Brat Loves Judy” airs tomorrow, Thursday, September 9th at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?