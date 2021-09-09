Music And Melanin Magic: Twitch Joins AFROPUNK As The Official Live Streaming Partner For The AFROPUNK Atlanta Festival

Y’all ready?

The two-day Black culture gala, AFROPUNK Atlanta Festival, is making it’s way back to the A and it’s joining forces with Twitch to stream the concert live for audiences worldwide.

AFROPUNK has announced leading interactive live streaming service Twitch as the official partner at the AFROPUNK Atlanta Festival taking place on September 25th & 26th in Atlanta at the Atlantic Station Pinnacle. AFROPUNK brings out the most vibrant melanin kings and queens in their most unapologetically beautiful outfits and we know this year will be no different. We’ll be sure to be on the scene to bring you all the best looks for the weekend festivities.

The ever-expanding extravaganza returns with a dazzling lineup headlined by acts such as Wale & The Ppl, a live band bringing DC’s “go-go” party to the ATL, Smino, Rico Nasty, Dungeon Family’s KP The Great & Friends and features acts like Tems who will perform for the first time in the US, Fousheé, Serpentwithfeet, Tkay Maidza, Amindi, Liv.e, Lesibu Grand, Hollow Sinatra and many more! With Twitch as a partner, fans across the globe will be a part of this experience as well.

The partnership between AFROPUNK and Twitch will be a game-changer for viewers who want to feel transported into a live music atmosphere during their streaming experience.

However, it’s not just about the music, streaming audiences will view tons of content from on-the-ground influencers. AFROPUNK Atlanta will offer several segments highlighting the unique and distinctive elements that define AFROPUNK including roundups of fashion, hair, beauty and art. There’s something so beautiful about being around your own people celebrating throughout the diaspora the things that connect you — food, clothing, music. There’s a connection and there’s power in seeing all shades of brown.

This year’s theme of “WE GOT US” hones in on the message of self-reliance and self-determination within the Black community and is an invitation to celebrate Black culture obdurately.

AFROPUNK Atlanta festival-goers will have the opportunity to engage in a diverse range of entertainment including everything from politics and social justice, meditation and Black self-care, to the trendsetting cultural hot-takes emanating within the Black community.

Also, if you’re a Black entrepreneur or business owner in the fashion space then AFROPUNK Atlanta wants to hear from you! They are interested in knowing what challenges you face and what needs are not being met for Black creators within the fashion industry. Click here to fill out the survey and help AFROPUNK grow Black businesses.

AFROPUNK Atlanta is uniquely curated for free, like-minded, individuals to come together to express themselves and spread so much love. Their values include:

No Racism

No Sexism

No Ableist

No Ageism

No Homophobia

No Transphobia

No Hatefulness

No Fatphobia

And they stand by each and every one of them!

To live stream the AFROPUNK ATLANTA festivals, viewers can follow https://www.twitch.tv/afropunk for a real time festival experience. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at https://wl.seetickets.us/event/AFROPUNK-ATLANTA-2021/433602?afflky=Afropunk.

Click here to check out past AFROPUNK fashion and let us know what acts you’re excited to see this year at the festival.