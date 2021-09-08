Bossip Video

What’s really happening here???

London on Da Track is being called a liar by one of his baby mamas just a week after she claimed he was a stand-up guy. Last week the mother of one of his kids, who goes Ebonii Ivorii on Instagram, called his other baby mama Summer Walker out for putting his text messages on blast. In the alleged texts, Summer claimed London was upset because she has a new boyfriend and was talking shady behind her back.

That’s when Ebonii stepped in and called Summer’s allegations “monkey sh*t.”

Fast forward to just a week later, Ebonii is now saying is was all a LIE and she simple played along because London offer to pay her to slander Summer and boost his image.

“London thinks he can manipulate every situation he encounters. He’s a snake for sure. He got so many faces he just takes turns playing whoever whenever wherever benefits him at the time,” Eboni added. “Summer & I still got our differences or whatever, but at the end of the day we got out Deadbeat a** Baby daddy in common!” “At the end of the day I cooperate with London whenever his mom has time to spend with Paris because London does s**t for the cameras for sure,” she further fumed. “Summer was right so good for her for getting her & her daughter a better man. London is play play.” Having caught wind of Eboni’s revelation, Summer took to her own Instagram Story to give her reaction. “A bum,” she wrote. The musician also reshared The Shade Room’s post of Eboni’s Stories, adding a number of laughing emojis.

So far, London has responded and denied Ebonii’s allegations.

Yiiikes! Are YOU shocked by Ebonii’s claims?