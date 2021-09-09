“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Amber Pulls Up On Puppy… And Tells Her She Still Loves Her! [VIDEO]

This one goes out to all our felon baes, jailbirds and lovers of felon baes and jailbirds!

It’s no secret that “Love After Lockup” is one of our favorite guilty pleasure watches on television — and we ABSOLUTELY feel the same way about the show’s’ popular spinoff — “Life After Lockup”! If you’ve never watched before, it’s all about watching our favorite “Love After Lockup” couples as they navigate the twists and turns of Life After Lockup. With freedom comes new challenges—parole restrictions, addiction issues, family feuds, and managing new marriages and old flames. Will they stay together and stay out of prison? That is indeed the question. We’ve got a special sneak preview clip ahead of tomorrow’s brand new episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Amber pulls up on Puppy unexpectedly but if she thought they were going to have a joyful reunion, she thought wrong.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Dang Puppy is cold! If you were Amber would you still be checking up on her?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Shawn fears he’s being conned again when Sara drops a bombshell. Lacey makes a shocking discovery on Shane’s phone which sends her on a downward spiral. Amber confronts Puppy about her sketchy behavior. Daonte faces Nicolle’s mom after their breakup.

A new episode of “LIFE AFTER LOCKUP” airs Friday, September 10 at 9 PM ET on WeTV

Will you be watching?