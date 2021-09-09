Bossip Video

Tyler pays his hairstylists, WHAT?

After years of loud complaints and unanswered prayers for the questionable wigs in his productions, Tyler Perry finally addressed critics during his “Sistas” After-Show where he revealed that he pays hairstylists $65/hour for 10-12 hour days on his countless shows/films.

“I want all of y’all to stop talking about hair to me, please,” said Perry in a clip first reported on by TV Line. “I swear to you, these are the things I can do: I can run a company, I can build a house, I can go on stage. I do all of this stuff. I know what I do. I don’t know how to do hair. I don’t know nothing about it.”

The busy mogul was seemingly responding to viewers fed up with the weary wigs on hit BET drama “Sistas” currently on its third season.

“I hire people to do hair,” he said. “Pay them $65 an hour. You heard that right. $65 an hour. They work 10 to 12 hours a day to make sure the hair is right. That’s their job, so I’m paying them to do their job and they’re doing that. They’re doing a great job. Sometimes, things slip because I move a little fast, but they get it done. Stop asking me about some damn hair. Go talk to somebody that’s got a hot curler. Like I’m walking around with a damn hot curler.”

The juicy series (written, directed, and executive produced by Perry) follows a dynamic group of single Black women as they navigate their “complicated love lives,” careers and friendships through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

Naturally, Twitter exploded with reactions to Tyler’s wig budget reveal that’s both shocking and not-very-shocking at all.

As of right now, Tyler hasn’t responded to the chatter and probably won’t as he’s focused on his latest BET+ series.

His comments came amid promo for his buzzy new skripper series “All The Queen’s Men” which delves into the thrilling world of male exotic dancing in Atlanta.

Based on the popular book “Ladies Night” by Christian Keyes who also serves as a writer on the show, the hour-long drama centers around fierce businesswoman “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille” [Eva Marcille] who’s at the top of her game in the nightclub industry with a band of trusted employees dedicated to keeping her on track.

But Madam, like any self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that with more money and more power, come more problems on the sexy series that’s now streaming exclusively on BET+.

The series also stars Racquel Palmer, the woman who went viral after she took out a Billboard to capture Tyler Perry’s attention. Racquel plays “BLUE” Madam’s chief of security who is frequently seen at Madam’s side when things get a little dicey.

Other actors on the show include Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, and Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire.

Say what you want about #wiggate, but TP keeps the people employed and entertained.

Will YOU be watching “All The Queens Men”???