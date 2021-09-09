Bossip Video

Tyler pays his hairstylists, WHAT?

After years of loud complaints and unanswered prayers for the questionable/boneless/weary wigs in his productions, Tyler Perry finally addressed critics during his “Sistas” After-Show where he revealed that he pays hairstylists $65/hour for 10-12 hour days on his countless shows/films.

“I want all of y’all to stop talking about hair to me, please,” said Perry in a clip first reported on by TV Line. “I swear to you, these are the things I can do: I can run a company, I can build a house, I can go on stage. I do all of this stuff. I know what I do. I don’t know how to do hair. I don’t know nothing about it.”

The busy mogul was seemingly responding to viewers fed up with the wigs on hit BET drama “Sistas” currently on its third season.

“I hire people to do hair,” he said. “Pay them $65 an hour. You heard that right. $65 an hour. They work 10 to 12 hours a day to make sure the hair is right. That’s their job, so I’m paying them to do their job and they’re doing that. They’re doing a great job. Sometimes, things slip because I move a little fast, but they get it done. Stop asking me about some damn hair. Go talk to somebody that’s got a hot curler. Like I’m walking around with a damn hot curler.”

The juicy series (written, directed, and executive produced by Perry) follows a dynamic group of single Black women as they navigate their “complicated love lives,” careers and friendships through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

Naturally, Twitter exploded with reactions to Tyler’s wig budget reveal that’s both shocking and not-very-shocking at all.

As of right now, Tyler hasn’t responded to the responses but there’s at least THIS positive aspect, Tyler pays his people and despite detractors, TP Studios is BOOMING.

Remember Raquel Palmer, the aspiring actress who took out a Billboard to capture TP's attention?





Despite the mega mogul urging people to “save their money for a better purpose”, he gave Raquel a shot and she’s starring in his new BET+ series “All The Queens Men.”